Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the public not to stigmatise and ostracise cured lepers and people living with the sickness.

Dr Bawumia said this at the Weija Leprosarium to commemorate World Leprosy Day with Lepers Aid Ghana and persons cured of leprosy.

He underscored that government will continue to prioritise the socially disadvantaged and empower them with the needed support.

World Leprosy Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of January.

This international day, according to the World Health Organisation, is an opportunity to celebrate people who have experienced leprosy, raised awareness about the disease, and called for an end to leprosy-related stigma and discrimination.

The ‘United for Dignity’ campaign calls for unity in honoring the dignity of people who have experienced leprosy.

The campaign honours the experiences of individuals who have experienced leprosy by sharing their empowering stories.