Manfo is a community in the Ahafo-Ano North District of the Ashanti region where residents are still struggling with telecommunication services.

Community members say network is only accessible after they trek to the outskirts of the town where connectivity is not always assured.



The situation, they explained, is affecting their social and economic lives, most especially during times of emergency.

A member of the Manfo Traditional Council, Nana Antoa Mensah, who shared their frustration with Nhyira FM‘s Nana Awuku said the poor connectivity has adversely affected students’ virtual learning.

“Students often trek to other areas to access good connections to attend online classes or submit their assignments and it has also affected businesses,” he detailed.

He indicated a communication mast project, which started about two years ago, has been stalled.

A Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor, Yaw Sakyi, disclosed he sometimes incurs losses due to the poor network.

Against this backdrop, the Traditional Council wants the local Assembly and Member of Parliament Sanid Adamu Suleman to immediately address the challenge.