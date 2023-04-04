As Easter approaches, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued a public alert warning the public to be cautious of online scams that may be perpetrated during this period.

Malicious actors are known to take advantage of the season to trick unsuspecting victims into sharing their personal information or parting with their hard-earned money.

According to the CSA, the three most common Easter season scams to avoid are online shopping scams, mobile payment services fraud, and courier service scams.

1. In the online shopping scam, cybercriminals create fake online shops or impersonate existing businesses on social media pages, offering heavily discounted goods. Victims are enticed to send money for these deals but never receive the items.

2. In the mobile payment services fraud, malicious actors trick unsuspecting victims into sharing their mobile money wallet PIN. The scammers then proceed to make unauthorized payments or transfers from the victim’s wallet.

3. Meanwhile, in the courier service scam, cybercriminals impersonate workers of a legitimate courier service and lure unsuspecting victims to believe they have a package that needs to be delivered for a certain fee. No delivery is made after the victims make the payment.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, the CSA recommends being cautious of unsolicited emails or messages offering exciting or “too good to be true” deals connected to the Easter celebration. They also advise against sharing personal information such as credit/debit card information or bank account details with anyone, especially if the person is not known well.

The CSA advises using only reputable online marketplaces or retailers when purchasing items or gifts. They also urge the public to look for reviews and customer feedback and always insist on payment after delivery. Finally, they warn against paying any delivery fees for goods that were not ordered.

The CSA has a 24-hour Cybersecurity/Cybercrime Incident Reporting Points of Contact (POC) for reporting cybercrimes and for seeking guidance and assistance on online activities. The public can call or text-292, WhatsApp-050 160 3111 or email – report@csa.gov.ah to report any cybercrimes or seek guidance and assistance on online activities.

As Easter approaches, it is important to stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to these scams.