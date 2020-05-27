Personnel at the Sogakope Inland Immigration Checkpoint of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have arrested three Nigerians for illegal entry amid the country’s border closure.

GIS in a statement identified the persons as Emmanuel Christopher, Chukuma Onyiauka, and Sylvia Jamaho who entered with the assistance of some Togolese nationals.

Nigerian immigrant

The statement adds one David Jamaho, who claimed to be the brother of one of the three Nigerians, Sylvia Jamaho, showed up and allegedly offered US$5,000 bribe for the sister to be released but was arrested.

The other two Nigerians also allegedly offered GH¢ 500 bribe to the officers, which was also rejected.

Sylvia Jamaho

David Jamaho is currently in the custody of the Sogakope District Immigration Command as well as the bribery exhibit, while the three Nigerians have been escorted back to the Aflao Sector Command of the GIS.

They have since been handed over to the Port Health Officials for medical screening and quarantine.