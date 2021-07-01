The Techiman Circuit Court in the Bono East Region has sentenced three persons to 210 years imprisonment for robbery.

The court presided over by His Lordship Alexander Graham on June 30, 2021, sentenced the trio to a jail term of 70 years each.

They were involved in a highway robbery on the Wenchi-Sunyani road in the Bono Region on August 27, 2019.

They were together with one other accomplice popularly called Red who, however, managed to escape.

The convicts were charged on ten counts, including conspiracy to commit a crime to wit robbery and robbery, which are contrary to section 23(1) and Act 29 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960.

The Judge identified the suspects as Iddrisu Tampuri aged 18, Yussif Salifu 19, and Kwame Owusu, 32.

The judge prior to the sentence said that robbery is a threat to the lives of innocent citizens as well as a national security issue and would have multiplying effects should culprits not be incarcerated for a long period.