Winger Edwin Gyasi is bent on staging a return to international duties with Ghana after losing his spot in the Black Stars team since September 2018.

The Dutch-born got his first cap during the days of former coach, James Kwasi Appiah, in 2017 but has not been able to cement his place.

Gyasi was slowed down by injuries and COVID-19, especially last season.

Speaking on his return to full fitness in an interview with Kasapa FM, the 30-year-old, whose last game was a 45-minute spell against Kenya in an Afcon 2019 qualifier in September 2018, expressed a desire to put himself in a position to get back into the Black Stars.

‘’I want to play for the Black Stars again and the best way to do that is to get performances up at my club and hopefully give the Black Stars coach [CK Akonnor] a selection headache,” Gyasi stated.

The silky and pacy winger has five Ghana caps. On November 12, 2017, he scored his debut international in a 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Egypt which ended 1-1 at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Imminent transfer

After completing a loan spell at Turkish second-tier side Samsunspor the last term, Gyasi expects to join a new club in the ongoing summer transfer window.

He revealed his camp led by his brother – who happens to be his agent – is considering multiple offers for him.

“I am currently in Ghana to work on my fitness and at the moment everything is going on well for me.

“I will leave the country soon for my new club to begin my preparation after my brother sorts everything out,” he said.

Edwin Gyasi’s club career has seen him play for the likes of Roda JC, Aalesund FK, FC Dallas, CSKA Sofia, Boluspor and Samsunspor in recent years.