Three persons are reported dead in a fatal accident on the Kumasi highway while several others have sustained serious injuries.



A National Security Officer, Francis Patapaa, who witnessed the tragic accident, said a taxi cap travelling on the Accra side of the road collided with a mini van which was also travelling on the Kumasi side of the road at Nkwatan.



“The mini van was trying to overtake another vehicle following which it collided head on with the taxi cap which was then also travelling on top speed.

“Driver of the taxi cap and another passenger in the taxi died on the spot while one person died from the mini bus,” he narrated.



Mr Patapaa added that several efforts to contact the police and ambulance service proved futile.



“It took the intervention of a Member of Parliament to convey the injured to the hospital because several calls to both the police and ambulance service proved futile,” he said.