President Nana Akufo-Addo has finally given a response to demonstrators against the continued closure of land borders in Ghana.

The President noted that the reopening of the borders comes with a huge risk and associated challenges controlling human contacts.

Speaking in an interview on Takoradi-based radio station; Skyy Power FM, President Akufo-Addo said the demands for reopening of the border will not be granted, adding that it would be in the best interest of people to restrict human traffic until experts advise otherwise.

READ ALSO: