Three persons have been reported dead with others injured in a gory accident at Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

Reports indicate the accident, involving a Neoplan bus, occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The bus with the registration number GR-5865 L, carting goods with other passengers onboard, was said to be travelling from Kumasi to Gushegu.

Information gathered suggested that the driver lost control, veered off the road and somersaulted into a ditch.

Personnel from the Police, ambulance and fire service rushed to the scene to help rescue the victims.

