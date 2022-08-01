Three persons have been confirmed dead in an accident at Juaso in the Ashanti Region on Sunday.

The accident, which occurred around 8:00 am, was between a motorbike carrying four persons and a bicycle with two persons.

Information gathered indicates that the motorbike without headlight was on top speed while the bicycle was on the other lane without brake.

An eyewitness told Adom News that the motorbike rammed into the bicycle despite the bicycle rider’s warning of brake failure.

The crash left the motor and bicycle riders dead on the spot and the four other victims sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Two of the four victims were transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the other two in critical conditions were rushed to the Juaso Government Hospital.

One of the critically injured passed on at the Juaso Hospital, bringing the death toll to three.