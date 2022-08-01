A soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces has died of Monkeypox in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional Health Directorate has said.

He was admitted at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital and passed on three days later.

He was admitted at the hospital on July 23, 2022 with symptoms of the disease but died on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 while receiving treatment.

First case in Upper East

Confirming the incident to the media at the weekend, the Upper East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, said it was the first case to be recorded in the region.

He noted that plans were underway to educate the public on the disease and other safety measures to help protect them from contracting the virus.

“I can confirm that we have recorded one case of the disease but unfortunately the person has died and that we would engage the media within the week to throw more light on it,” Dr Dzotsi said.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the Monkeypox virus.

It is endemic in Nigeria and Cameroon and is transmitted from an infected animal (squirrels, rats, dormice, monkeys etc) or from infected humans.

Human to human transmission can occur through the following: skin-to-skin contact, face-to-face contact, mouth-to-skin contact.

It can also be spread through touching bedding, towels, clothing or objects used by an infected person.

Symptoms

Signs and Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, headaches and muscle and back aches.

It also includes, general bodily weakness, rash with blisters on face, hands, feet, body, eyes, mouth or genitals.