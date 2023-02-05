A three-day-old baby boy, abandoned in a bush, has been rescued at Moree, a fishing community in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District in the Central Region.

A resident, Sampson Appiah, told Adom News he heard the cry of the baby on his way to fetch water.

He, however, did not pay attention because he thought the baby was with his mother.

On his return, the baby was still crying and he decided to get close and see what was happening.

“I found the baby wrapped in a polythene and dumped under a plantain. So I rushed home to get a cloth to wrap the baby and informed the chief who also invited the police,” he narrated.

The Mputuhene of Moree, Nana Otwedom Okufuo II, together with the police rushed the baby to the Moree Health Center for treatment.

He has since appealed to parents, especially the mother of the baby to own up for them to see how best they can support her.

The support, according to the chief will come, after the mother tells them why she abandoned the baby.

The chiefs and elders of the community have pledged commitment to do everything possible to support the upkeep of the baby.

He also used the occasion to appeal to teenagers, especially girls not to engage in pre-marital affairs which could result into unplanned pregnancies thereby affecting their education.

The senior midwife in-charge of Moree Health Center Allsweld Agbozo, who examined the baby, said he was in good health.

She indicated he will be on admission and monitored for some days before being handed over to the Social Welfare.

She lamented high teenage pregnancy rate in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District, especially Moree.

She urged chiefs and elders to up their campaign against high teenage pregnancy.

She called on the clergy, Islamic clerics, teachers, parents and guardians to support the chiefs and the health staff in the fight.