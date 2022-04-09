Three persons are in the grips of the Central Regional Police Command for defiling a 10-year-old girl at Abura Edumfa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District.

The suspects have been identified as John Amoah, 28; Frederick Nyarko, 42, and John Ofori, 45.

They have been remanded into prison custody and are expected to appear before the Court on April 21, 2022.

The Regional Police Public Affairs Unit confirmed this in a statement, adding efforts were underway to arrest the fourth person to assist with investigations.

“The Police Command is appealing to the general public that anyone with credible information on the whereabouts of the fourth suspect, Kojo, should go to the nearest Police station and assist with investigations or call Toll Free number 18555.

“The Command is assuring the general public that it will continue to protect life and property by enforcing the law,” the statement appealed.

She has, therefore, called on the Police to prosecute the suspects and arrest the remaining suspect for justice to be served to her daughter.

According to the victim, one of his attackers on Thursday evening sent her to buy him some stuff and upon her return, he asked her to come into the room and drop the item.

She said just as she innocently made her way into the room, the trio forcibly dragged her, defiled, and sodomised her.

Two others, who were in the room, also sexually assaulted her in turns.

The suspects then warned her not to disclose her ordeal to anyone else they’ll kill her.

Out of fear, she also kept quiet until blood started oozing from her vagina before her parents questioned her and she confessed she’s been gang defiled.

Three of the four suspects were subsequently arrested by police at Abura Dunkwa.