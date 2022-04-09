The Northern Regional Police Command on Thursday, April 7, 2022, arrested suspect Mohammed Iddi alias ‘water’ for unlawful possession of firearms.

The suspect was arrested at the Pigu police barrier, on the Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway during routine police intelligence operations.

Police in a statement indicated the operation led to the retrieval of six new foreign-made ‘9mm Calibre Bruni 92’ pistols.

On Friday, the suspect was put before High Court One in Tamale and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 25th April 2022.

The service has since commended the Northern Regional Police Command, especially the team that was involved in this operation for their diligence.

“We would like to assure the public that the Police remain committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all. We, therefore, urge you to continue to help and support us,” the statement added.

