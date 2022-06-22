Thousands stranded as flood waters block Takoradi-Agona-Tarkwa highway

There was a gridlock at the Takoradi-Agona-Tarkwah highway on Tuesday evening, June 21.

This followed a flooding situation following a downpour in that part of the Western Region.

The development has left thousands of commuters stranded with many seeking refuge in nearby schools and shelters to pass the night.

There was a traffic buildup over at least 15 kilometers stretch.

A few vehicles, which attempted to force their way through the rising waters, were also submerged.

However, no casualty has been recorded.

Workers, who lived nearby, also abandoned their vehicles and walked home.

According to JoyNews’ Justice Baidoo, “I stuck in it for five hours and went back home,” cutting short his intended trip to Accra.

A blur image shot through a car’s windscreen showing articulated trucks parked

Container trucks making their way to the Takoradi harbour have been caught up in the incident.

Also, industrial vehicles coming from the mining enclave of the region have also settled on the shoulders of the road leaving chaotic scenes.

