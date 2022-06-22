A former Deputy Transport Minister says President Akufo-Addo has a cause to build the National Cathedral to honour God for his travails to becoming the leader of the country.

Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover says Ghanaians should allow the President to thank God for the honour bestowed on him as President.

“There are a whole lot of things Nana Addo has gone through in becoming the President and if God has honoured him to actualise his dreams, I think we should allow him, though people may disagree,” he said.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Kwadwo Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, the former Tema East Member of Parliament says he sees nothing wrong with the President using Ghana’s money to build a Cathedral.

Though he acknowledged some critics of the National Cathedral suggest the money for the Cathedral be put into developmental projects, he said it is a covenant the President has had with God which he has to honour.

“I am Christian and I see no wrong in building a house to honour God. I have heard some critics of the National Cathedral including some of you in the media saying why the president has abandoned social issues to build a Cathedral.

“He knows the covenant he has had with God that ‘God when you help me to become the president, I will build you a house to honour you’,” he said.

He added that the building of the National Cathedral has not stopped the President from building the country to its glory.

He says the President is on course in shaping the country.

ALSO READ: