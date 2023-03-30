Thomas Partey is likely to feature for Arsenal against Leeds United on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium after missing Ghana’s game against Angola due to injury.

The 29-year-old sat out the entire duration of Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Angola in Luanda on Monday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, after the game, revealed that the midfielder suffered a minor injury in the first leg of Ghana’s fixture with Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium.

“Thomas [Partey] has some small injury issues and we felt it was too big of a risk to start him,” the Ghana boss said.

However, Partey trained with his Gunners teammates on Thursday morning at London Colney ahead of the game against Leeds.

🚨 Thomas Partey is in training with Arsenal this morning pic.twitter.com/7bnjtxqFFF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 30, 2023

It is unknown if Partey will undergo a late fitness test to prove his availability for the game.

Thomas Partey has been a key member of Arsenal’s run for the Premier League title with the Gunners 10 games away from being league champions for the first time since the 2003/2004 season.

Arsenal are currently eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

The midfielder has missed a number of games this season, notable among which was the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in February.