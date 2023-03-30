Thomas Partey is likely to feature for Arsenal against Leeds United on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium after missing Ghana’s game against Angola due to injury.
The 29-year-old sat out the entire duration of Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Angola in Luanda on Monday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.
Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, after the game, revealed that the midfielder suffered a minor injury in the first leg of Ghana’s fixture with Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium.
“Thomas [Partey] has some small injury issues and we felt it was too big of a risk to start him,” the Ghana boss said.
However, Partey trained with his Gunners teammates on Thursday morning at London Colney ahead of the game against Leeds.
It is unknown if Partey will undergo a late fitness test to prove his availability for the game.
Thomas Partey has been a key member of Arsenal’s run for the Premier League title with the Gunners 10 games away from being league champions for the first time since the 2003/2004 season.
Arsenal are currently eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.
The midfielder has missed a number of games this season, notable among which was the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in February.