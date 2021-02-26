It is indeed not shocking that the lead counsel for the Electoral Commission (EC), Justin Amenuvor, was in court to support Dr Dominic Ayine.

A photo of the duo, which has popped up online, has confirmed a cordial relationship which dates way back.

The photo spotted young Ayine and Amenuvor with the photo believed to have probably been taken at the early stages of their law career.

Mr Amenuvor was spotted in a gown and bib with Dr Ayine in a suit and tie as they pose for the camera with a friend.

Lawyer Justin Amenuvor (Middle), Dr Dominic Ayine (Right) and their friend

The former Deputy Attorney-General and Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East was cited for contempt in the ongoing election petition hearing.

Dr Ayine, who is also a leading member of the legal team of the petitioner, John Mahama, was dragged before the justices of the apex court over the allegation that there was a predetermined agenda to rule against the 2020 National Democratic Congress presidential candidate.

With the judgment scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021, Mr Amenuvor was present though it was a day for just the contemnor and his lawyers.

Answering why he was in court, Mr Amenuvor told the court that Dr Ayine is his best friend, a roommate and best man.

“Yes my Lord, I came to support my roommate, best man and my best friend. I am not appearing as counsel but as a friend of Dominic Ayine and a best man at his wedding. He was Commonwealth Hall Secretary in our year, he’s a very good friend of mine. We go way back,” he said.