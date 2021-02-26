Africa’s leading eCommerce platform, Jumia, has declared its support in championing the growth of esports in the country. The company will leverage its technology and partnerships with top technological brands to help gamers, organisations and individuals enjoy the top benefits of esports.

With video gaming expected to grow by 8.5% per year in Africa from 2020, it has become imperative that online platforms contribute their quota to the development of esports. In view of this, Jumia has announced the organisation of the biggest esports gaming event of the year which is scheduled to take place between Monday 1st March and Saturday 6th March 2021 with over 300 participants already confirmed to compete to win prizes of up to Ghs 20,000 in cash and tech gadgets.

The FIFA 21 tournament, which promises to be exciting, had participants register on the Jumia website by buying tickets at a heavily discounted amount of only Ghs 1 and tickets were sold out in less than five minutes. The competition is scheduled to take place in 15 gaming centres across three major cities; 14 centres in Accra, two in Kumasi, two in Takoradi and one online centre. Registered gamers have been grouped to face each other according to their geographical location for the preliminary round with winners advancing to the Grand Finale which takes place between the 1st and 6th of March, 2021.

According to the President of the Esports Association of Ghana, Kwesi Hayford: We are proud to partner with such a giant in the online retail industry in the organisation of this gaming event. This will be the first time an online platform like Jumia is coming on board with an esports development project in Ghana. We believe that this will create employment opportunities for many people as well as inform and entertain many others. The competition promises to be exciting and I am looking forward to it, especially because not only the gamers get to win but the audience who watch as well are in line to win some mouthwatering prizes. This is just the beginning of many such projects with Jumia.

The week-long Jumia Tech Week event is set to provide consumers with great deals on all their favourite tech gadgets and accessories. Discounts of up to 50%, daily flash sales and a treasure hunt with loads of great prizes to be won.

Many people in Ghana have developed interest in esports, especially during the COVID-19 era with tech gadgets & accessories as well as the internet being a major driver. As a tech company, we believe that it is key to champion the growth of esports in Ghana by organizing such events and getting more people to understand the benefits of esports. By providing tech gadgets and accessories at heavily discounted prices, we are creating a safe, affordable and entertaining atmosphere for everyone to enjoy the benefits of esports. This is why we are having this gaming event alongside the biggest online tech sale of the year on Jumia dubbed ‘TECH WEEK 21’ which falls under the theme ‘Live The Tech Life With Jumia,’ said Joseph Nelson, Jumia’s Head of Engagement.

Everyone is looking forward to this gaming event and game lovers can watch some live games on all our social media platforms @JumiaGhana on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Get ready to play and win vouchers as well when you watch. With amazing tech deals on the Jumia website and app, you get to have fun and save big at the same time. The Jumia Ghana Esports Gaming event is organized by Jumia Ghana and proudly supported by the Esports Association of Ghana, All Sports GH, Joy Prime, Citi FM, Luv FM and Focus FM.

About Jumia

We are fueled by the belief that technology has the potential to transform everyday life in Africa, for the better. Jumia was built to help consumers access millions of goods and services conveniently and at the best prices while opening up new ways for sellers to reach consumers and grow their businesses.

Jumia is a leading e-commerce platform in Africa. Our marketplace is supported by our proprietary logistics business, Jumia Logistics, and our digital payment and fintech platform, JumiaPay. Jumia Logistics enables the seamless delivery of millions of packages while JumiaPay facilitates online payments and the distribution of a broad range of digital and financial services.