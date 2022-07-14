New Patriotic Party’s National Women’s organiser, Kate Gyamfua, says the government owes her almost 9 million dollars following the destruction of about 10 excavators and other mining equipment.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday, Madam Gyamfua, who is contesting to retain her seat, said although she is expecting compensation from the government, she will not head to court over the issue.

“It’s very difficult for me to take my government to court. I will never do that and that’s why I have not been to court over the matter. I think the government was only doing their work but for burning my excavators, I think it was a mistake.

“They owe me close to 9 million dollars. That’s how much they are to give me. Even after the incident, no one has come to apologise to me but I am hoping they will compensate me soon,” she said.

The task force from the Ghana Armed Forces, as part of its ‘Operation Halt’ on Sunday, May 16, 2021, raided some mining sites at Larbikrom, Dompem and Pamen, all in the Atiwa district of the Eastern Region.

As part of the raid, they destroyed over 20 excavators while other mining equipment were set on fire as part of efforts to crack down on illegal mining in the Eastern Region.

But Madam Gyamfua insisted that the mining firm, Xtra Gold Mining Limited had not been involved in illegal mining activities.

ALSO READ: