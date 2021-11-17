The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, has criticised government for reversing the benchmark value on import goods.

Addressing the media after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented the 2022 budget, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam legislator said the move will inevitably increase the prices of essential imported commodities.

In turn, he added it will make life very difficult for average Ghanaians and households.

“The reversal of the benchmark value discount will immediately result in a 25-30% increase in the prices of essential imported commodities, which will make life almost impossible to live for millions of Ghanaian households.

“This Christmas will go down as the most bitter and painful for Ghanaians as they will struggle to put food on the table for their families due to this draconian fiscal policy,” he stated.

Touching on the new tax levies being introduced, Mr Forson said the Minority in Parliament will not approve the electronic transaction levy introduced by the government.

He insisted that the Minority Caucus will reject any tax introduced to increase the hardships faced by Ghanaians.