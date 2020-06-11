The family of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has, in recent times, been in the spotlight on social media for all the wrong reasons.

This follows the outbursts of one of Archbishop Duncan-Williams’ sons, Daniel Duncan-Williams on social media on Tuesday, June 10, 2020.

As earlier reported, he released unexpected videos of himself and other information about his father.

Following the outburst, there have been some debates with a lot of people bashing him for trying to bring his father’s revered name into disrepute.

Amid the trend, a photo of young Duncan-Williams has turned up on social media.

The photo shows how sweet and innocent little boy he was.

He is seen with his elder brother, Joel, who is the third child of Duncan-Williams and a pastor in his church.

In the photo, young Duncan-Williams could be seen wearing a red top over white trousers seated by the side of Joel who stood in his white shirt and black trousers with a black jacket.

From the photo, it looked like he was just about three years old.