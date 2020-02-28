A brilliant but needy student is in dire need of funds to help him get admission to the university.

Caleb Quansah who scored 7 As and one B in the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) could not go to school last year due to poverty.

A Facebook user who posted the boy’s story on her Timeline wrote:

This brilliant but needy young man couldn’t enter the university last year because of poverty. He’s likely to miss out again this academic year if help doesn’t come his way. Is there any justification for this predicament?

Note: A Facebook friend brought this to my attention on Tuesday.

