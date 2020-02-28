A video has emerged of a Governor of Nigeria, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, forcing the Principal and Teachers of Government Science and Government Girls’ Secondary Schools Gusau, to eat the substandard food they serve students.

The video which has surfaced online, has since gone viral on social media.

The visibly angry Zamfara State Governor expressed dissatisfaction with the poor food students of the school were being served in spite of huge amounts of money being spent by the government for the programme.

He further directed that henceforth, the principals and the feeding officers throughout the state must eat the same food they cook for their students or be dismissed.

Matawalle added:You must henceforth eat your food with your students and I will keep you on watch so that those who violate the order would be dismissed.

The Zamfara State Governor assured that his directive would apply to all the government boarding schools across the state.

Watch video below:

