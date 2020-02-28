Some aggrieved members of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] Executive Council have questioned the salary of the General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo.

Prosper Harrison Addo who is believed to be a close pal of the GFA president, Kurt Okraku was named as General Secretary in January this year.

His salary is unknown to the public but Asempa FM can confirm that some members of the Executive Council are unhappy and have questioned Mr Addo’s salary with a crisis meeting to be held early next week.

There appears to be some growing disquiet within the FA as some members of the Executive Council are said to be unhappy with some decisions of the GFA boss.

Mr Addo is a lawyer with over 18 years’ experience and a member of the Ghana Bar Association.

He holds a Law and Economics degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Mr Addo also holds an MBA from the Salford Business School, the University of Salford in Manchester, United Kingdom.