Ranking Member of Defense and Interior Committee in Parliament, James Agalga, has appealed to government to invest more money to ensure the fast-spreading Coronavirus does not reach the shores of Ghana.

The legislator’s appeal follows Nigeria’s first recorded case of the deadly Covid-19 virus which has now spread to fifty (50) countries.

“Government needs to invest more resources in the fight against the virus, we don’t lose much if we invest a lot and prevent an outbreak. The moment we record an outbreak we will even spend more, so its better we spend more in our preventive measures,” he said.

Mr Agalga further advocated for more health personnel to be deployed to the country’s entry points to aid early detection and prevention of the spread of the virus into the country.