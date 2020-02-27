Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has not taken lightly a story of him offering her daughter’s hand in marriage.

News came out through various websites claiming that the former heavyweight boxer was offering $10 million to any man who would marry his daughter.

When Ghanaian born comedian/actor Michael Blackson, born Jefari Furguson, hilariously inquired from Tyson, through his Instagram page, if he could ask for the daughter’s hand in marriage, he was not ready for what would come next.

Mr Blankson sent a direct message to Mr Tyson saying he was finally ready to settle down, even going further to call him ‘father-in-law.’

“Is it true, I think I am finally ready to settle down,” he said. “I don’t really (care) about the money, but I will take it. Waiting to hear from you father-in-law sir,” he added.

He definitely was not ready for Mr Tyson’s response which came armed with information: “Listen, this (stuff) ain’t real and when I find out who started that meme I am going to knock them out. My daughter is happily in a new relationship with a nice looking man, so she is not interested in you.”

Read interactions below: