The Ashaiman Circuit Court has sentenced a 20-year-old Nigerian, Muayu Dauda, to pay a fine of ¢2,400 or in default serve 12 months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing two gas cylinders from a ‘chop bar’(local restaurant) at Ashaiman.

The court, presided over by Richard Delali Anku, sentenced the accused, Dauda, on his own plea of guilty to the charges of unlawful entering and appropriation of two gas cylinders.

Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh, prosecuting, said the complainant, Rebecca Mensah, is 65 years old trader, and a market queen mother at Kuffour Lorry Station – Ashaiman, while the convict Dauda is a Nigerian and unemployed.

The fact of the case was that on January 5, this year at about 5:00pm, Dauda went to Abdela Hasana Mothers Chop Bar at Ashaiman and took away two gas cylinders valued at ¢300.

According to the prosecution, Abdela Hasana, owner of the chop bar, reported the issue to the Market Queen Mother and she, in turn, informed the security men at the market.

Prosecuting said on January 6, 2022, the security men arrested Dauda, and during an open interrogation, he confessed that he stole the gas cylinders from Adbela Hasana Mothers Chop Bar and sold them to a certain man at Fitter-Line, a suburb of Ashaiman.

Chief Inspector said Dauda led the police to the Fitter-Line, but the receiver was not seen, the gas cylinders were, however, retrieved.

After investigations, Dauda was charged with the offense and was put before the court.