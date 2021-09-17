The Ghana Police Service has arrested a notorious car thief who reportedly gave a taxi driver concoction to fall asleep and bolted with his car.

The suspect has been identified as Evans Arhinful, aged 31.

The police, in a statement detailing the sequence of events, noted that Mr Arhinful committed the act on July 7, 2021.

This was after he hired the services of the victim who drove a Chevrolet Aveo with registration number GE 9457-21 from Shiashie to a hospital near Achimota.

Upon arrival, the suspect asked the driver to wait for him because he wanted to use his services to another place.

“While leaving to visit his supposed friend, the passenger gave the driver a drink which made him unconscious and made him sleep off. After hours of sleep, the driver woke up to the absence of his car and Evans Arhinful,” the statement read.

ALSO READ:

Following the incident, the distraught driver filed a report at the Achimota Police Station, leading to investigations and the arrest of the suspect.

The statement added that he was arrested in Koforidua-Edubiase when he attempted to use the same mode to steal another car.

Read the statement below:

Achimota Story Driver Drugged by Gertrude Otchere on Scribd