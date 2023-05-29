Interim Hearts of Oak coach, David Ocloo, has accused his players of lacking character following their defeat to Legon Cities on Sunday.

The woes of the Phobians were compounded after a 1-0 defeat to The Royals in the matchday 32 games at the El Wak Stadium.

Kofi Kordzi’s lone goal was enough as Maxwell Konadu’s side secured all three points to keep their chances of survival alive.

After the game, Ocloo admitted that the home side wanted the win more than his side, adding that his team lacked character.

“The truth be told, Legon Cities wanted it more than us, especially in the first half. They run more. They controlled the game well. It’s unfortunate,” Ocloo told StarTimes.

“In situations like this, you need character. And we don’t have that character today,” he added.

Hearts of Oak currently sit 8th on the league standings with 45 points and they will host RTU at home for their next match.

READ ALSO