In an unusual turn of events, a 40-year-old Zambia man has filed for divorce from his wife because of how stunning she looks.

Arnold Masuka has taken the extraordinary step of seeking the dissolution of his marriage, citing that his wife is exceptionally beautiful. This surprising revelation left officials and witnesses in awe at a local court in the capital city of Lusaka.

Zambian observer reported that during the proceedings, Masuka shocked those present when he candidly expressed to the judge that his wife, Hilda Muleya, possessed a beauty that had caused him countless sleepless nights.

The sheer allure of his wife had become an overwhelming source of anxiety for him, leading him to make this unconventional request.

Masuka explained to the court that he lived in a state of perpetual fear, constantly worried about the possibility of losing his wife to another man.

This fear had grown so intense that he found himself hesitating to leave Hilda unattended or even to go to work, consumed by the nagging thought that she might be lured away by other suitors.

In Masuka’s eyes, Hilda, originally from Gokwe, Zimbabwe, was the epitome of beauty. Among all the women he had encountered in his life, none had captivated him quite like her.

This powerful attraction had become both a blessing and a burden, fueling his insecurity and prompting him to take this unusual legal recourse.

As the court listened attentively to Masuka’s heartfelt plea, it became evident that his intentions were driven by genuine concern for his wife’s well-being. However, whether the dissolution of their marriage was a viable solution remained to be seen.

Ultimately, the fate of Arnold Masuka’s marriage rested in the hands of the court, which would consider the implications of his request for dissolution.