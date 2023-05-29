Legon Cities coach, Maxwell Konadu, has applauded his team after their 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Prior to the game, The Royals were fighting to keep their Premier League status alive.

Legon Cities hosted the Phobians at the El-Wak Stadium in the matchday 32 games.

Kofi Kordzi’s drive in stoppage time of the first half ensured that The Royals returned to winning ways following their defeat to Bechem United last weekend.

Konadu’s side showed more desire and were resilient as they held on to that solitary goal to secure all three points, and he was full of praise for his team at full time.

“The boys went out there and did as we planned so I say congratulations to the boys,” he told StarTimes.

“They gave it their all and we are so happy for the three points,” he added.

Hearts have now lost back-to-back games in the Ghana Premier League, ending any hopes of a top-four finish.

In fact, with two games to go, the Phobians could be battling relegation as they are just five points above the drop zone.

David Ocloo’s boys face Real Tamale United and Berekum Chelsea in their last two games of the league season.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities are in 11th position on the league standings with 43 points and they are away to King Faisal in the matchday 33 games.

