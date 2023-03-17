Actress Fella Makafui shared adorable pictures of her daughter Island Frimpong as she marked cultural day at her nursery school.

To represent her culture, Island was spotted wrapped in traditional kente cloth. Dressed like a queen mother, she secured her kente cloth with a green and gold silk cloth.

She wore large beads around her neck and smaller beads around her ankles and wrists. She covered her hair with a mesh headpiece and secured it with a gold headband.

In the carousel post Fella Makafui shared on her verified Instagram page, she shared an adorable video of her and Island beaming with smiles and making funny faces.

In another video, Island was spotted displaying hilarious dance moves as music was played through the speakers on the school’s premises.