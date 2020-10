Yesterday, October 7 marked the birthday of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Aside his official duties, he gets us love-struck anytime he steps out with his wife.

The two (Dr Bawumia and Samira Bawumia) keep inspiring us and makes us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

As Dr Bawumia celebrates his day, we bring to you some lovely photos of him and his beautiful wife, Samira in public:

Bawumia and Samira

