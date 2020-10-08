Dancehall musician, Samini, joined the campaign team for the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful when she toured some parts of her constituency.
It is unclear what message the musician shared or if he performed his songs to the crowd but Samini was seen with a microphone in his hand sharing a point.
Meanwhile, the MP was seen having four of her fingers up behind Samini signifying victory for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the upcoming December 7 elections.
Additionally, the politician wrote a short message after she shared the photos to make a statement:
Check out photos from the campaign below: