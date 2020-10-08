Dancehall musician, Samini, joined the campaign team for the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful when she toured some parts of her constituency.

It is unclear what message the musician shared or if he performed his songs to the crowd but Samini was seen with a microphone in his hand sharing a point.

Meanwhile, the MP was seen having four of her fingers up behind Samini signifying victory for President Nana Akufo-Addo in the upcoming December 7 elections.

MORE:

Additionally, the politician wrote a short message after she shared the photos to make a statement:

Taking a cue from the Asantehene’s advice to the president and his leadership; “let your people explain your good works to Ghanaians and you shall reap the fruits during the elections.” Hence, I have promised to be a carrier of the WORD and will only rest briefly on December 10th after victory has embraced the New Patriotic Party. Yesterday, My team and I visited the Dansoman SSNIT Flats, Glefe, and Opetekwei in the Ablekuma West constituency. It was a fulfilling exercise as the people received our message with joy. The support and endorsement were captivating. Some of the constituents had peculiar issues needing attention of which I promised to initiate an action soon. Ablekuma West Constituency da m’akoma so. M’afa 2020 elections no personal. I am leaving no stone unturned. Y’abr3 anka y’ada. URSULA OWUSU

Check out photos from the campaign below: