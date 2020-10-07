President Nana Akufo-Addo has taken to social media to pen a lovely message to celebrate the birthday of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia is today, October 7 celebrating his 57th birthday which has garnered well wishes from many.

Taking to his Instagram page, President Akufo-Addo posted an artwork designed to commemorate the day coupled with a message that described Dr Bawumia as his good friend.

The president’s post has attracted heartwarming messages from fans and followers:

Read the message below: