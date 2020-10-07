The Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed that it will submit copies of the new voters’ register to political parties latest by November 11.

Director of Elections at the Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, told Ernest Kojo Manu on Top Story “the provisional register has been given out already. The final one will be given around November 11,” Dr Serebour said.

This comes after CODEO in its pre-election environment observation statement for September raised a number of issues about the voters’ registration exercise as well as the mop us exercise.

CODEO suggested to the EC to address the outstanding issues and make available copies of the new register to political parties ahead of time to prevent any issue in the upcoming elections.

Dr Quaicoe admitted on Top Story that political parties should have received copies of the new register, however, there has been a delay because the Commission is yet to complete the compilation of the transfers and the special voters.

He further reiterated the Commission’s commitment to ensure a free, fair and peaceful elections.

He said the Commission has put in place all measures in that regard.