A spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has dismissed reports suggesting that, there were plans to sack Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

The 64-year-old came under pressure following the team’s back-to-back defeats in the October international friendly games.

Hughton’s unbeaten ended after Ghana lost 2-0 to Mexico before a 4-0 defeat against the USA team.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, the former Premier League manager’s future was left in doubt after multiple reports emerged that he would be sacked with George Boateng, who is the assistant coach set to be named as the successor.

However, Asante Twum, in an interview dismissed the reports and said there were no plans to sack Chris Hughton despite meeting the Executive Council.

“It was unfortunate that the story (Chris Hughton to be sacked) went viral in the lead-up to two crucial World Cup games,” he told LUV FM.

“Chris Hughton was invited to meet the Executive Council but there were no plans to sack him,” he added.

Ghana will host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium in their first Group I game on Friday, November 17 before travelling to face Comoros on November 21.

Hughton, who was named as Otto Addo’s successor on a 21-month deal in March earlier this year has steered the team to secure qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year and he is expected to lead the team for the tournament next year.

The Black Stars who are seeking to end the country’s 41 years’ AFCON trophy drought have been paired with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B.

