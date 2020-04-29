Rapper EL says the release of his collaboration with Sarkodie is just the tip of the iceberg in the ‘Bring Back Azonto’ agenda.

According to him, the song, ‘Revival’ received a lot of mixed reactions with many assuming that was the only effort they were making to revive ‘Azonto’.

“I had my own reservations about that particular song… (but) this is our opening statement, just an introduction. There is so much more we have in store for Ghanaians,” he told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

Sarkodie began a conversation with Twitter users about Ghanaians going back to making ‘Azonto’ music with the hashtag ‘Bring Back Azonto.’

MORE:

Some users, who joined the conversation, praised the rapper for the efforts, adding that it was a good initiative.

Sarkodie then teamed up with EL to release ‘Revival’ – a song he said was recorded a while back – as part of the agenda.

EL says he is, however, happy that regardless of the reviews ‘Revival’ received, a conversation about ‘Azonto’ has started.

This, he explained, means people still care about ‘Azonto’ and are interested in seeing it thrive, adding that, “that is the main thing for me.”