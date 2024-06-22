Music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, also known as Fredyma, has expressed his support for musician King Paluta’s involvement in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign activities.

He believes that the election season presents an ideal opportunity for the “Aseda” hit maker to leverage his musical talents.

Fredyma dismissed concerns about potential harm to Paluta’s career, citing the continued success of other politically active musicians.

In an interview on Angel FM, the veteran producer said, “King Paluta’s song resonated with Bawumia’s campaign, leading to an invitation to join them. Why be upset if they are seen performing together? This is his opportunity to make money. Some fear that political involvement will harm their careers.”

“However, history shows that politically engaged artists often experience a surge in popularity and career success. Nacee, Rex Omar, Mercy Asiedu, and others were not criticized for their political affiliations” he added.

This statement follows a viral video in which King Paluta was performing his hit song ‘Aseda’ with the Vice President during his tour in the Ashanti Region.

Defending his actions, King Paluta argued that accepting the Vice President’s invitation was not an issue and described his critics as ’empty-headed.’

However, his remarks sparked significant backlash from netizens.

