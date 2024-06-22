Ghanafest Saskatchewan Arts & Culture Inc. (GSAC), a non-profit organization will on June 28, 2024, hold the maiden Made in Africa Expo Canada, conference.

The event marks significant milestone in celebrating Ghanaian tradition and cultural heritage, innovation, entrepreneurial prowess and it’s competitiveness on the international market.

The expo aims to showcase the rich cultural tapestry of Ghana, featuring traditional crafts, royal regalia, textiles or fashion accessories, art, and culinary delights.

The one-day conference would be held at the UDS Guesthouse, adjacent Ghana Police CID Headquarters at 5:00 p.m. prompt.

The main expo would take place in May 2025.

Ghanafest Saskatchewan Arts & Culture Inc. which is dedicated to promoting the diverse Ghanaian culture and fostering unity within the African diaspora, is hosting this inaugural expo.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Naana Osamanye Narkie Sikatsu I, Dangme Queen of Saskatchewan province in Canada.

She is also known in private life as Ranicia Christiana Erickson.

As the founder and president of the Made in Africa Expo, Canada, Ghanafest Saskatchewan, and Yomigo Community Alliance (YOCA), Naana Sikatsu I has been a pivotal figure in promoting African ingenuity and cultural heritage in Canada and beyond.

The inaugural conference will offer a glimpse into what attendees can expect at the main expo, scheduled to take place in May 2025, in Saskatchewan Canada. The Expo will serve as a profitable platform for Ghanaian businesses and artisans to exhibit their products, connect with potential investors, and expand their market reach.

Join us at the UDS Guesthouse, adjacent Police CID Headquarters in Accra for an evening of cultural celebration, networking, and a preview of the vibrant and diverse offerings of the Made in Africa Expo, Canada.