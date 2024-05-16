Ghanaian highlife star, Kofi Kinaata is worried about the future of the youth in Takoradi in the Western region.

According to him, most of the youth have been forced to migrate to other places in search of greener pastures.

The musician born Martin King Arthur expressed these sentiments on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.



“I am not sure someone outside Ghana even knows there is a place called Western region but for the Takoradi people and myself who make noise through songs to put the area on the world map.

“Most of my age mates have left because there is no future. The only people you see are the little ones who are like my nieces and nephews who I am sure will also leave when they also grow up,” he bemoaned.

Kofi Kinaata said the development in the area is nothing to write home about and the residents feel neglected.

“I have seen that road constructions and others going on, but I don’t think the development much up to the resources from the area. At the moment, even if you want a place like a theatre to hold an event, there is none,” he added.

The Takoradi-based musician noted that, he does not talk about the developmental issues in the region because he gets emotional and may go out of line.

Listen to Kofi Kinaata in the video attached above:

