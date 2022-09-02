President Nana Akufo-Addo says there are “powerful forces” in society hoping for his government’s flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) programme to fail.

“Already there are some who are eager to curtail some of the important initiatives such as the Free SHS policy.

“There are powerful forces in society who are against it and insist that education should be what parents can afford or contribute. But I have a different view. I think the benefits of it to the society and nation are obvious,” he said.

He said he is aware of such persons and will not allow their agenda to see the light of day.

The President insisted that the Free SHS programme will survive all such attacks.

The Policy has been facing some challenges recently.

Some of these challenges include a shortage of food at the various schools.

This has led to a wider conversation around it with many calling for a review.

Though the President initially rejected such calls, while meeting with the National Executives of the National Union of Ghana Students on Wednesday, he expressed his readiness to engage in a discussion on the way forward with regards to the Free SHS policy.

The conversation, according to him, must look at funding, availability of money, access and other ingredients that must work for the good of the Ghanaian.

“One of the things people have been calling for is the review of Free SHS, I think we should have a broader conversation about the incidence of education on our national development,” President Akufo-Addo said.