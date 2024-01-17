Member of Parliament of Akim Abuakwa South constituency, Samuel Atta Akyea has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for failing to adequately propagate the free Senior High School (SHS) policy to Ghanaians.

He questioned why the president after investing hugely in the educational policy failed to give much publicity to the policy.

In an interview on Citi TV on Tuesday, Atta Akyea labeled the President a ‘bad storyteller’ for refusing to tell Ghanaians the story surrounding the free SHS.

According to him, only a few Presidents can commit to sustaining such a policy, emphasizing that Akufo-Addo has laid down the foundation for the next 20 years.

“I think President Akufo-Addo has been a bad storyteller too. There’s no president in this realm called Ghana, who said people should go to secondary school for free. Do you think it’s cheap?

“Even if it’s not perfect, he has given the foundation for this nation to take off. In terms of serious brain power in the next 20 years. I have never heard any president who said every district should have a hospital, these are not low-cost governance achievements,” he said.