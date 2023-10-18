Award-winning Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has slammed Black Stars for the poor performance against the USA, saying it is the worst he’s ever witnessed from the national team.

Ghana on Wednesday morning suffered a 4-0 defeat against the US men’s team at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reacting to the poor performance of the team, Dumelo described it as the worst he has ever seen.

“This is the worst performance I’ve ever seen. This is not the black stars we know…what is really wrong?” Dumelo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This is the worst performance I’ve ever seen. This is not the black stars we know…what is really wrong? — Farmer John (@johndumelo) October 18, 2023

In Wednesday’s game, the USA took the lead in the 10th minute through Giovanni Reyna who pounced on a poor clearance before Christian Pulisic added the second from the spot following a Gideon Mensah penalty.

Florian Balogun was then gifted the third for the USA following another series of poor defending in the 22nd minute.

Ghana went down by four in the 39th minute through a well-worked indirect free kick that was converted by Reyna for his brace.

Chris Hughton and his charges will hope to return to winning ways when they begin their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros in November.

READ ALSO