Home Newspaper Headlines The Weekend’s Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines The Weekend’s Newspaper Headlines June 19, 2021 8:58 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Construction of three-unit JHS classroom block for Bronikrom is about 90% complete (18-6-21) Ambassador out-doored to support COVID education and fundraising (18-6-21) Parental Neglect: Central Region Social Welfare worried about trend – Adom TV News (18-6-21) Robbery Attack: Police comb Manso-Mosikrom area after incident – Adom TV News (18-6-21) Security agencies monitoring of CCTV cameras not as crisp as desired – Security Analyst (18-6-21) Deputy Ministers Approval: Parliament approves 12 by consensus and freezes three nominees (18-6-21)