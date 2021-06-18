England will have to wait to secure a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 following a lacklustre performance in a 0-0 draw with an impressive Scotland at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side knew a victory would guarantee qualification from Group D but they came up well short against a visiting team who deservedly earned a share of the spoils to keep their own hopes of progressing from the pool alive.

Steve Clarke’s men started with controlled determination and had the first chance of note when Che Adams saw a shot on target well blocked following a neat move down the right.

England responded and John Stones should have scored when he planted a free header from a right-wing corner against the post on 12 minutes.

However, the Three Lions lacked urgency for much of the first 45 and were fortunate not to go in at the interval behind when Adams headed the rebound wide following a superb save from Jordan Pickford to deny Stephen O’Donnell.

The pattern continued in the second half and the growing cries for Jack Grealish to enter the fray were finally appeased on the hour, but the Aston Villa man failed to make the impact many desired from the bench.

Scotland continued to take the game to England and Adams missed two good opportunities to steal it while Lyndon Dykes saw an effort headed off the line by Reece James.

The result means England are second in Group D on four points but only behind leaders Czech Republic on goal difference. Croatia are third on one point along with Scotland in fourth.

All eyes turn to Tuesday night now when Croatia meet Scotland while England face Czech Republic with all four sides still in the running for qualification.