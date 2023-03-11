Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has slammed the military men who invaded Ashaiman over their colleague’s death.

According to him, there was no need to assault innocent civilians who were not involved or had no idea about the killing of the young soldier.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Entertainment show, Entertainment Hall, Bulldog said they handled the situation wrongly though an official order was given to them.

“I think the military exceeded its limit. There were lots of innocent people who were not involved and who suffered for nothing. With every situation, you need to think of how it happened and deal with the situation.

“Even if you want to put them under siege, you announce it. But to beat them, let others roll in the mud, is wrong.”

Meanwhile, he confirmed the young soldier got involved in a relationship that led to his demise.

“My video director told me it happened close to his house. What Stonebwoy said is not a lie that the young soldier died due to love, so the soldiers only had to go and pick up the girl and start their investigation.”

Bulldog, however, maintained he would never allow soldiers to maltreat him over something he has no idea about.

“I don’t think they can do that to me, I will not allow that. If some of the guys retaliated we could have had a civil war. You need to take your time and not do anything you want. The guys who killed the guy didn’t try. There was no reason to kill him, and they should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

