Larry Bird, a basketball legend hailing from French Lick, Indiana, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Born on December 7, 1956, Bird’s journey to basketball stardom is a tale of 3 things:

perseverance;

dedication;

and an unparalleled passion for the game.

Bird’s basketball prowess first became apparent during his high school years, where he led Springs Valley High School to multiple championships.

He also earned statewide recognition for his exceptional talent.

Despite receiving scholarship offers from several colleges, Bird opted to attend Indiana State University, where he blossomed into a collegiate superstar.

Showing an incredible talent

During his time at Indiana State, Bird’s impact on the court was nothing short of extraordinary.

He led the Sycamores to the NCAA championship game in 1979. He earned National Player of the Year honors and captivated the nation with 3 things: his scoring ability, court vision, and basketball IQ.

Bird’s rivalry with Magic Johnson, who played for Michigan State University, captivated the basketball world and laid the groundwork for their future battles in the NBA.

Helping a struggling squad

In 1978, Bird was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 6th overall pick in the NBA Draft, marking the beginning of a legendary career in the NBA.

From the moment he stepped onto the court in a Celtics jersey, Bird’s impact was immediate and profound.

Standing at 6 feet 9 inches or 206 cm, Bird possessed a unique blend of 3 things: size, skill, and basketball IQ that set him apart from his peers.

He was a versatile forward who could score from anywhere on the court, whether it be with his deadly jump shot, crafty post moves, or precise passing.

