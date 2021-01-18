Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency, Kofi Adams, has revealed the joy of his victory was not entirely complete.

According to him, this is due to the death of late former President Jerry Rawlings.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam, Mr Adams, who is a former Spokesperson to the late statesman, said the death has been a big blow to him.

Mr Adams disclosed he had talks with the late former President prior to his decision to contest the Buem seat and had his blessings.

This made him confident of victory which he was hoping to mark with him until the unfortunate incident.

“I was hoping he would be alive to see me when I’m speaking from the Chamber but he always challenged us not to give up in times like this. So we are going to carry on his core legacy,” he said.

He said many Ghanaians like himself are still struggling to come to terms with Mr Rawlings’ death.

“Gradually we are getting to the point of reality though some people still believe his death is not true and others think it is an April fool.

“I had someone call me from Goaso to tell me the man was going to resurrect on the day of his burial,” he stated.